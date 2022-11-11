U.S. markets closed

Samco Gold Limited Announces Transfer to NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Samco Gold Limited (TSXV: SGA.H) ("Samco" or the "Company") announces that, effective October 24, 2022, the listing of its common shares ("Common Shares") has been transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), where trading in the Common Shares will remain suspended, for failure by the Company to maintain the listing requirements of the Exchange for a Tier 2 company.

Trading in the Common Shares will remain suspended until reinstated by the Exchange (if at all), which will only occur once (i) the Cease Trade Order has been revoked, and (ii) the Exchange completes its reinstatement review of the Company and concludes that the Company has satisfactorily complied with the applicable listing requirements of the Exchange (if at all). In the meantime, the trading symbol of the Common Shares on the Exchange has changed from "SGA" to "SGA.H".

Samco continues to review and consider business opportunities and its ‎transfer to the NEX board will not materially impact this strategy.‎

About Samco Gold Limited
Samco's legacy business was the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals properties in Argentina. Since approximately the fall of 2017, the Company has undertaken a process of divesting itself of all of its legacy business interests, and it currently has no significant assets. The Company's principal business activity has been the identification and evaluation of opportunities to acquire interests in other assets or businesses. Additional details with respect to the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Samco's issuer profile.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Samco Gold Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c3450.html

