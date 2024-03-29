Is same-day delivery worth the hype? – WTT

On Episode 699 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is joined by Roadie CEO Marc Gorlin to talk about the company’s latest report, “Is Same-Day Delivery Worth the Hype?” We’ll look at the costs, logistics and consumer demands driving this category and if retailers are winning.



EOS’ Gregory Hayes talks about how the U.S. Navy is retaking control of its supply chain via reshoring and 3D printing. We’ll learn the latest on how 3D printing is being used at the most demanding level.



Trey Griggs and Dan Lindsey’s Broker Carrier Summit is coming up, and they’re here with all the details on this event. We’ll find out how they intend to bring carriers and brokers together through this summit.



Dynamic Logistix’s Troy Cook talks about navigating uncertain waters by using data.



Plus, Penguin’s bobbleheads recovered; taking your kids on the road; when yard dogs attack; and more.



