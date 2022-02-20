U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    +0.59 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9960
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,328.44
    -1,671.37 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.83 (-0.41%)
     

Same same, but better. Leading Australian SMS analytics service VidCorp rebrands to Tall Bob.

·4 min read

As mobile phone usage surges, more businesses opt for mobile messaging and omnichannel marketing.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today mobile communications, engagement and analytics provider VidCorp announced a broad company rebrand to Tall Bob (www.tallbob.com). Having acquired premium MMS gateway, Thirdscreen (www.thirdscreen.com.au) in 2021, Tall Bob has cemented its position as a key leader for SMS and MMS within the accelerating industry of omnichannel engagement. The SaaS technology platform and its associated advisory services have connected eCommerce, politics, medical, hospitality, real estate (and more) brands with millions of consumers for over a decade.

With backing and guidance from business influencers like Kim Williams AM (Tall Bob Chairman), Glynn and Lleyton Hewitt and Dr Michael Ottaviano, Tall Bob is a leading innovator within the industry. Demand for its personalised solutions has seen Tall Bob grow consistently over the past three years, increasing its specialist staff by 57% since October 2021.

"The average person sees thousands of advertisements per day across multiple platforms. It's significantly easier to grab someone's attention when the platform is located in the palm of their hand. Mobile phones are the most personal tech device people have and they need to be respected for how much power they hold. As new senders, like politicians enter the Australian market, and scammers become more prolific, it's critical to use local messaging suppliers who know and understand the local laws." says Tall Bob CEO Ryan Berman. "Tall Bob combines its proprietary platform data and experienced strategy to educate organisations on how to respect the mobile phone all whilst cutting through the clutter."

BESPOKE, GROWTH MARKETING

Mobile phone usage is growing exponentially with research from [1]App Annie's State of Mobile 2022 report highlighting that Australians collectively spent 3.8 trillion hours (4.8 hours or 20% of the day) looking at phone screens in 2021. Tall Bob believes that it's crucial for businesses to think outside of traditional communication strategies and engage with omnichannel platforms in order to stay relevant and grow.

Tall Bob's core mission is to help brands connect and elevate SMS to a vital and powerful messaging channel. Unlike SMS services that focus on quantity, Tall Bob works on quality messaging to ensure that brands are successful in connecting with people in meaningful ways with reliable and measurable engagement metrics. Tall Bob's tailored consultancy approach brings a local understanding that grows results and client bases for senders.

Interestingly, there has been a significant increase in mobile messaging amongst member-based organisations including political parties. Mobile phones are the most crucial engagement tool for connecting with young audiences and reaching remote areas where traditional campaigning may not cut through.

Tall Bob stands out from other services by working with organisations to ensure they use data alongside an experienced strategy to execute effective and compliant campaigns. In fact, a recent send for a membership organisation saw their message re-shared for a response rate of more than 452% of the original SMS dispatched audience.

SMS IS UNDENIABLY NUMBER ONE

SMS continues to be one of the most popular forms of mobile engagement for businesses with data showing that over 2.8 billion messages were sent by businesses every day in 2020. Thanks to its reliability and accessibility, SMS is widely used by businesses to gather verifications, validations, and to share discounts and promotional information. It's the fastest form of written communication with over 90% of SMS messages read within 90 seconds. Consumers absorb SMS faster and people feel compelled to open their SMS whereas they may leave emails unread.

MMS is also quickly growing in popularity. The use of videos and images offers a creative point of difference offering an exciting communication avenue. With the acquisition of Thirdscreen, Tall Bob utilises all possibilities that MMS offers, providing clients with more options for highly trusted and creative engagement while measuring how and what attracts attention.

Ryan Berman continued "Mobile engagement is the most impactful marketing tool for brands. Our key focus is and always will be to provide unique engagement tools and data for businesses to effectively engage with their audience that allows them to achieve their business objective."

AFFORDABLE MESSAGING IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND

Tall Bob produces outstanding results, with clients achieving reach that sees +1200% click-thru rates. Companies that have proven success by strategising with Tall Bob include Australia's largest eCommerce platforms, retail outlets, FMCG brands, prestigious sporting venues and events, plus supermarket chains and a significant proportion of the real estate market. Depending on the campaign, brands can send millions of simultaneous messages seeing responses and sales within minutes.

For more information, visit www.tallbob.com

About Tall Bob

Tall Bob, previously known as VidCorp, is a recognised Australian pioneer and innovator in the mobile engagement industry. Tall Bob believes that there's more to SMS than 160 static characters. It's a powerful solution to mass communication and can be used to dramatically grow brand awareness. Using sophisticated engagement strategies and intelligent data analytics our service provides crafted, smart, scalable SMS and MMS solutions that don't just send - but deliver. Tall Bob works with hundreds of globally recognised brands and is committed to delivering sharp, creative messages in a matter of seconds, right into the hands of consumers.

[1] https://www.appannie.com/en/insights/market-data/state-of-mobile-2022/

SOURCE Tall Bob

Recommended Stories

  • Futures Loom As World Awaits Putin's Ukraine Move; Five Stocks That Don't Suck

    The world awaits Putin's next Ukraine move as Russian troops stay longer in Belarus. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Stocks Set to Slip as Traders Assess Ukraine Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to fall Monday on geopolitical risks and growing calls from Federal Reserve officials for higher interest rates to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns Russia May Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateFutures

  • fuboTV Q4 Earnings Preview: Profit Margins Will Take Center Stage

    The sports-centric streaming alternative for cable TV fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is growing revenue and subscribers explosively. Let's take a closer look at what investors might expect on Wednesday. Interestingly, fuboTV already reported some preliminary results for Q4 on Jan. 10.

  • Rock dust used in agriculture can remove carbon dioxide

    One-third of all greenhouse gases in the world are linked to food production. Adding rock dust to soil can help.

  • Cheap, Boring Advice for Retirement Savers: Minimize Taxes, Rebalance Regularly

    Wealth advisor Susan Elser thinks investors shouldn't chase hot stocks and espouses efforts to minimize taxes and invest opportunistically. She also sees Roth IRA conversions and Roth 401(k) accounts as key tools for many.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it will face "unprecedented" financial costs if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Here's Why Redfin Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) lost 20% of their value on Friday, following the release of the real estate company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Redfin continues to take share in the $43 trillion U.S. housing market, thanks to its proven ability to help its customers sell their homes faster and for higher prices. The rising popularity of its website and mobile apps -- average monthly users rose 10% to 47 million in 2021 -- resulted in houses on Redfin's platform selling roughly five days faster and for $1,600 more than comparable homes listed by rival brokerages.