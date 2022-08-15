U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.14
    +10.99 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.75
    +129.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,098.88
    +51.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.24
    -2.37 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.81
    -3.28 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -20.50 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.45 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0630 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2000
    -0.2800 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,218.07
    -318.82 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.50
    -15.26 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Sameday Health Launches Strep and Flu Testing in Nationwide Clinics

·3 min read

Leading wellness provider launches services to support clients' health and wellbeing ahead of strep and flu season

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health, a world-class testing and wellness provider, announced today the rollout of strep and flu testing across participating Sameday Health clinics nationwide, including in California, New York, and Washington D.C. The new tests are offered individually and in bundles, giving clients the opportunity to receive strep, flu and COVID-19 tests together for a discounted price.

Sameday Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Sameday Health)
Sameday Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Sameday Health)

Sameday Health announced the rollout of strep and flu testing across participating clinics nationwide.

Each year, strep throat and the flu affect millions of Americans. According to the CDC, up to 25,000 cases of invasive "group A" strep disease occur annually in the United States. The CDC also estimates that last year's flu season caused up to 13 million related illnesses and 6.1 million medical visits.

Particularly with back-to-school season on the horizon, strep and flu testing services will become more critical to keep communities healthy.

"At Sameday Health, we've intentionally spent the past year bolstering our infrastructure to enable the expansion of our diagnostic testing services and further safeguard the health of our communities," said Felix Huettenbach, Sameday Health CEO and Founder. "We're proud to facilitate better health outcomes for our clients by offering services, now including strep and flu testing, that deliver peace of mind and the information they need to lead healthier, fuller lives."

"As common viruses and infections reemerge during the fall months – on top of new COVID-19 variants – it's important to quickly receive clarity on whether a condition is strep, flu, COVID-19, or another illness," Patrick Emad, Sameday Health's Executive Vice President of Clinics. "Our comprehensive testing helps to minimize the spread of illnesses, boost proper diagnoses, and expedite symptom relief."

Sameday Health's strep and flu testing joins their other reliable and convenient same-day medical services, including COVID-19 testing, panel testing, IV drip therapy, wellness injections, and urgent care.

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases that is at home and same day.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sameday-health-launches-strep-and-flu-testing-in-nationwide-clinics-301605771.html

SOURCE Sameday Health

Recommended Stories

  • New Contender Viridian Takes Aim At Horizon's Eye Drug, And Rockets

    Viridian unveiled promising results Monday for its Horizon-rivaling thyroid eye disease treatment — and the biotech stocks diverged.

  • U.K. regulator is first to authorize Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster for 18-and-older population

    The U.K. regulator has become the first to authorize Moderna's bivalent COVID vaccine booster for use in adults aged 18 and older.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Aids Growth, Overdependence Ails

    Currently, Novavax (NVAX) has only one marketed product in its portfolio, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is lagging in competition behind mRNA-based vaccines.

  • ACHV: Autumn Enrollment Completion for ORCA-3

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Results Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) reported second quarter 2022 results in a press release and held a conference call after market close on August 11, 2022. The company concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Since its first quarter update, Achieve has begun its long-awaited vaping

  • Eli Lilly's (LLY) Potential New Products Key to Growth

    Lilly (LLY) expects to launch five new medicines by 2023 end including Mounjaro for type II diabetes (already launched) and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) Debuts Assay for Research on HIV Strains

    Thermo Fisher's (TMO) novel Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit will aid in the global efforts to monitor the evolution of HIV.

  • #1 Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.5

    BA.5 is still the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US—and even people who are fully vaccinated are in danger of getting infected. "Each of these subvariants have gotten better than the preceding one at infecting people who have been vaccinated or previously infected," says Stephen Goldstein, PhD, virologist at the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. "It's really important for people to understand that vaccines aren't likely to provide long-term protection from getting inf

  • A worker in PA had cancer. His company fired him. Now, the company must pay.

    A worker in Pennsylvania won a $184,000 settlement for allegedly being fired because his cancer diagnosis put him at greater COVID risk.

  • Best care for bug bites: Doctors share treatment tips for minor and severe bites

    Here’s what you need to know about bug bite treatment; doctors share their tips for addressing minor and severe bites along with warning signs people should watch for and note.

  • UPDATE 5-UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod

    Britain, the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine in late 2020, has now also given the first green light to a variant-adapted shot that targets both the original and Omicron version of the virus. The UK medicines regulator (MHRA) gave the so-called bivalent vaccine made by U.S. drug company Moderna conditional approval as a booster for adults on Monday. Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now expected to issue a recommendation soon on how the vaccine should be deployed in the country.

  • Michael Dourson: Cancer causing chemicals in sunscreen? Oh my!

    Benzene, which is known to cause cancer, can be found in some sunscreens. But should we be worried?

  • Doctors Say Never Do These Things After 60

    Aging is inevitable, but how we age can be determined by our lifestyle choices. Practicing healthy habits like a balanced diet, exercise, quality sleep and managing stress can make a big difference healthwise. As we age, our bodies change and things we did in our 40s don't work in later years. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share their tips on healthy aging and things not to do after 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis

    Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant

  • I'm a Pharmacist and Never Recommend These Medicines

    Prescription and over-the-counter medications can help improve health issues and provide remedies for countless conditions, but not all of them work. Many are ineffective and not worth taking or spending your money on. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with pharmacists who reveal which medications to avoid and why. Doing your own homework and speaking with your physician for medical advice is always advised. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Y

  • Proven Ways to Reverse Diabetes, Say Experts

    If you're living with type 2 diabetes, there is hope: While the disease cannot be "cured", it can be put into remission. "In the past, type 2 diabetes was thought to be a progressive disease with no hope for reversal or remission," says Adele Hite, PhD, MPH, RDN. "People were — and sometimes still are — taught to 'manage' type 2 diabetes, rather than to try to reverse the underlying process. But now people with type 2 diabetes can hope to regain their health!" Here are five ways to put type 2 di

  • Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Efforts by Novartis to show that an established anti-inflammatory drug could also suppress cancer growth were dealt a final blow when a third big lung cancer trial failed to produce the desired results. The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday its canakinumab drug did not slow the progression of non-small cell lung cancer in a late-stage trial, when given to prevent relapse in patients that were diagnosed early enough for tumour-removal surgery. The failure in the latest trial, called Canopy A, is a setback for Novartis after canakinumab failed in two separate studies last year where the drug was tried in combination with other treatments on lung cancer patients at a more advanced disease stage.

  • This Supplement You're Taking for Your Bones Doesn't Work, New Study Reveals

    Right now, more than one-third of Americans take at least one dietary supplement, and 30 percent of seniors take four or more, according to Penn Medicine. Yet experts have long cast doubt on the efficacy of certain supplements that they say fall short of their promised benefits. Now, a new study has taken aim at one especially popular supplement, which has long been touted to strengthen your bones. The researchers warn that this supplement comes with no such benefit—even if you are considered de

  • Biotech to Lose Weight – Join CEO and CFO of Gelesis in Fireside Chat Wednesday at 2 ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO, CFO and COO of Gelesis on Wednesday, August 17 at 2pm ET to discuss Gelesis’ commercial […]

  • What to know about the Florida governor's battle with a state attorney over his suspension

    It's the governor's latest move as he gears up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, and a rumored run for president. In recent months, DeSantis has signed legislation taking strong stances on divisive cultural issues. Here's what to know about the governor's executive order to suspend Hillsborough County's twice-elected Democrat prosecutor.

  • Appleton woman and 2 others injured in Sunday evening shooting at Six Flags Great America

    Authorities say that a white sedan drove up to the entrance of the park, and that the suspects left the vehicle, fired shots and then quickly left.