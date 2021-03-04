Sameday Health Launches Vaccine Administration & New Seamless Healthcare Offerings

Vaccine Roll-Out & At-Home Concierge Service Under Brand Umbrella Company Sameday Health, & Continued COVID-19 Testing As 'Sameday Testing'

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Testing , one of the largest COVID-19 testing providers in the country, today announced the launch of parent company Sameday Health as the company furthers its mission to grow faster than the virus and provide immediate and accessible care to all. In addition to expanding with new testing sites, the company will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine and launch its at-home Concierge Service. Since its inception in fall 2020, Sameday Testing has administered hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests nationwide. The company's testing offerings will continue to be offered by Sameday Testing, a division of Sameday Health.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic changes course and evolves, Sameday Health is evolving to continue to stop the spread of the virus," Sameday Health CEO and Co-Founder Felix Huettenbach said. "As Sameday Health, we are committed to providing accessible care. Through this evolution, we are looking forward to being a trusted resource for vaccination, testing and telehealth."

Sameday Health will begin vaccinations first at its drive-through location at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks. As one of the company's largest testing sites, Sameday Health will be able to vaccinate approximately 1,000-2,000 people daily at the arena. Sameday Health locations throughout the country will also begin administering vaccines on a rolling basis as each site receives approval from their respective states, with all sites aiming to offer the vaccine by early spring. Individuals can learn more about their eligibility and sign up for notifications at sameday-testing.com/vaccine .

"Sameday Health represents personalized care and a safe, seamless experience reflected in our new at-home Concierge Service, which offers a convenient alternative to public testing options for our customers," said Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Max Oscar Oehme. "And this is just the beginning - as we evolve as Sameday Health, we're thrilled to unveil new products and services in the near future to improve access to medical services in the communities we serve."

Story continues

Also under the Sameday Health parent is the debut of the company's new at-home Concierge Service , which empowers individuals to be tested by a licensed medical professional from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Through Sameday's intuitive online scheduling system, clients can book their at-home appointments at least four hours in advance with a Sameday nurse, and will be able to easily view their results on the Sameday portal.

To find a Sameday Testing site near you and schedule an appointment, visit samedayhealth.com .

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is a premium health clinic on the quest to increase access to immediate and reliable care. Since its founding in fall 2020, Sameday Health has evolved from a COVID-19 testing startup into a national full-service direct care provider with over 50 locations across 15 states. The team comprised of doctors, scientists, and passionate front line workers has united to stop the COVID-19 pandemic by testing hundreds of thousands of people and will also help local governments with the administration of the vaccine. Sameday Health offers COVID-19 testing and other healthcare services when you need them, which is, in most cases, "same day." Sameday Health is located in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C., with additional testing centers opening weekly. To view a full list of locations, schedule an appointment at a testing center near you, or learn more about Sameday Health, visit: sameday-health.com .

PR Contact:

Rachel Sutton

rachelsutton@sameday-testing.com

Emily Smith

emily@sameday-testing.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sameday-health-launches-vaccine-administration--new-seamless-healthcare-offerings-301240883.html

SOURCE Sameday Health