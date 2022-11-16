U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Samedays Curated Marketplace of Unexpected Finds Challenges Amazon Prime Delivery with Same-Day Service

·2 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new customer-centric online retailer has emerged that is reimagining how consumers both discover and receive feel-good products from modern brands. Samedays offers an online shopping experience that rivals Amazon, but with a highly-curated product offering of unexpected finds that are either delivered or shipped the same day. The early-stage company that launched this year has already attracted hundreds of customers who appreciate Samedays' trend-forward approach to online retailing.

Samedays
Samedays

With a unique selection across the food & beverage, household, personal care, accessories and pet categories, Samedays is elevating the online shopping experience with an unmatched combination of both premium products and white glove customer service. The growing company offers hundreds of premium products from more than 50 unique brands, including Fly By Jing, Oli Pop, Wild One and Muddy Bites. Samedays is committed to sourcing products from socially-conscious creators that are focused on responsibly-made, healthy products—providing consumers with an opportunity to explore new brands they can trust.

Setting Samedays apart from other online retailers is its commitment to expediting the receipt of goods purchased. Same-day delivery is provided to customers within a 2-hour distance of its Miami facility, with all other orders received by 6:00 p.m. EST shipped the same day. The company plans to expand its same-day delivery service to additional cities such as Los Angeles and Austin within 6-8 months. Further supporting its customer-first business model, Samedays encourages the purchase of single unit items so customers can sample new snack and beverage brands. For example, while traditional retailers sell 4-pack and 6-pack beverages, Samedays allows the purchase of a single can or bottle to try the product prior to making a larger purchase.

"Samedays is a bold new retailer that is reinventing the online shopping experience, while simultaneously providing a platform for premium brands to be discovered," said Samedays Founder Peter Lobanov. "The response to our expedited shipping and delivery service has been exceptional, and we've quickly gained a reputation for reliability, quality, and transparency. Consumers have come to expect quick delivery from Amazon, and Samedays has leveled-up that expectation with same-day delivery in some locations. We're excited to expand delivery and fulfill consumers' increasing desire for immediate gratification when they buy online."

Experience Samedays at https://www.samedays.co, and check out entertaining product reviews of Samedays' curated brands on YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samedays-curated-marketplace-of-unexpected-finds-challenges-amazon-prime-delivery-with-same-day-service-301680598.html

SOURCE SAMEDAYS

