Jan. 30—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Tuesday, Jan. 30. Local sponsors and cosponsors are noted.

— SB 592, to authorize the Division of Motor Vehicles to provide images of persons issued any identification or license to the Secretary of State for voter identification purposes. Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, co-sponsor.

— SB 593, to prohibit ranked choice voting in any election held in West Virginia.

— SB 596, to provide further assurances to the United States Environmental Protection Agency regarding the state of West Virginia's application for primary enforcement authority over underground carbon dioxide sequestration programs in the state of West Virginia. Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, lead sponsor.

— SB 597, providing permanent partial disability awards for occupational pneumoconiosis (black lung). Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, co-sponsor.

— SB 601, the West Virginia Women's Bill of Rights.

— SJR 8, a proposed constitutional amendment: The possession of cannabis for purposes of consumption by adults 21 years of age or older shall be lawful in quantities of no more than 2 ounces, or four individual plants per person. Caputo, co-sponsor.

— HB 5358, s to create an ombudsman program within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to review complaints against a state agency or correctional facility.