Like sampling Illinois craft beer? This Christmas advent calendar might be for you

Lodi Tap House is offering a "Christmas in July" presale for its Craft Beer Advent Calendar. The sale runs through July 31.

Christmas is coming early for craft beer lovers in Peoria.

Industry Brewing Co. is taking part in Lodi Tap House's 2023 craft beer advent calendar. The tap house, located in North Utica, Illinois, is currently offering a "Christmas in July" presale deal.

Customers will be able to order the calendar for $89.99. After the sale, the price will be $94.99 with a $10 shipping fee. The business is also offering an “Island of Misfit Beers” add on, as well as a cider and mead event calendar.

The presale runs from July 1 through July 31. Orders will be available for pickup in Peoria at Industry Brewing from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.

This is Lodi's fourth advent calendar. The box features 24 craft beers from cities including, Chicago, Normal, Rock Island, Alton, Naperville, Springfield and more.

"Each day in December leading up to Christmas reveals a unique, one-time-only brew, crafted exclusively for this calendar by 24 local Illinois breweries," Lodi's website states. "From Noon Whistle Brewing in Naperville to Old Bakery Brewing Co. in Alton, you'll savor an array of distinct flavors and styles that truly encapsulate the spirit of the craft beer scene in Illinois."

