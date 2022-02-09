U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,418.00
    +76.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,778.25
    +43.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.40
    +8.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    -0.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3940
    -0.1540 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,741.02
    -688.09 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.44
    -18.42 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.55
    +47.48 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Sampo Group’s results for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY

SAMPO PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 9 February 2022 at 9:35 am


Sampo Group’s results for 2021

  • Profit before taxes increased to EUR 3,171 million (380), or EUR 2,189 million (1,541) excluding extraordinary items*.

  • Excellent underwriting profit of EUR 1,282 million (967), representing an increase of 32 per cent year-on-year.

  • Sampo Group P&C combined ratio improved by 2.0 percentage points to 81.4 per cent (83.4), materially ahead of the below 86 per cent target.

  • Earnings per share rose to EUR 4.63 (0.07), or EUR 2.86 (2.16) excluding extraordinary items*.

  • Sampo plc’s Board of Directors proposes an EUR 4.10 per share dividend, including an insurance dividend of EUR 1.70 per share, to the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

  • Group Solvency II coverage stood at 185 per cent (176), within the target range of 170 - 190 per cent, and financial leverage at 23.8 per cent (28.6), inside the target of below 30 per cent.

KEY FIGURES

EURm

2021

2020

Change, %

10–12/
2021

10–12/
2020

Change, %

Profit before taxes *)

3,171

380

735

1,197

-675

If

1,077

901

20

260

285

-9

Topdanmark

346

167

107

89

82

9

Hastings

127

-16

11

-16

Associates *)

1,311

-722

679

-1,030

Mandatum

291

154

89

91

54

67

Holding (excl. Associates)

20

-103

68

-50

Profit for the period

2,748

112

2,345

1,086

-769

Underwriting profit

1,282

967

32

297

248

20

Change

Change

Earnings per share, EUR

4.63

0.07

4.56

1.89

-1.44

3.33

EPS (without eo. items) EUR *)

2.86

2.16

0.70

0.55

0.65

-0.10

EPS (based on OCI) EUR

5.90

0.65

5.25

2.22

-0.47

-1.63

RoE, %

26.8

3.1

23.7

*) Nordea- and Nordax-related accounting effects of EUR 982 million in January-December 2021 and EUR 746 million in October-December 2021, have been defined as extraordinary items in accordance with Sampo Group’s dividend policy. The comparison figures included extraordinary items of EUR -1,161 million.

The figures in this report have not been audited.


SAMPO GROUP FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2021-2023

Target

1-12/2021

Group





Mid-single digit UW profit growth annually on average (excluding COVID-19 effects)

32% (19% adjusting for the Hastings acquisition and reported COVID-19 effects)

Group combined ratio: below 86%

81.4% (83.1% excluding reported COVID-19 effects)

Solvency ratio: 170-190%

185%

Financial leverage: below 30%

23.8% (27.9% including dividend and buybacks)

If

Combined ratio: below 85%

81.3% (83.6% excluding COVID-19 effects)

Hastings

Operating ratio: below 88%

80.3%

Loss ratio: below 76%

62.2%

Financial targets for 2021-2023 announced at the Capital Markets Day on 24 February 2021


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2021

Sampo Group’s core business, P&C insurance, achieved an underwriting result of EUR 1,282 million (967) in 2021, representing year-on-year growth of 32 per cent. Adjusting for the Hastings acquisition and reported COVID-19 effects, underwriting profit growth was 19 per cent. The Group combined ratio improved by 2.0 percentage points year-on-year to 81.4 per cent (83.4). Excluding reported COVID-19 effects, the combined ratio improved by 2.7 percentage points to 83.1 per cent (85.7). Organic premium growth of 6 per cent combined with the acquisition of Hastings drove a rise in premiums to EUR 7,644 million. The result is well ahead of Sampo Group’s 2021–2023 annual financial targets of mid-single digit per cent growth on average in underwriting profits and a combined ratio below 86 per cent.

If P&C reported an underwriting profit of EUR 891 million (802) and a combined ratio of 81.3 per cent (82.1) for 2021. The result was supported by a solid 4.3 per cent currency adjusted premium growth and strong underlying performance. Premium growth over the year has been broadly based across If’s business areas, but particularly strong in Commercial and Industrial, which continued to see significant rate increases. Currency adjusted premium growth in Private was also robust at 3.7 per cent for the year, despite a sharp decline in Swedish new car sales during the second half, as retention remained excellent at around 90 per cent. Excluding the impact of large losses and severe weather, run-off gains and COVID-19 effects, If’s risk ratio improved by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year, on the back of rate increases and enhanced risk selection, among other factors. Profit before taxes increased to EUR 1,077 million (901).

Topdanmark’s profit before taxes for 2021 amounted in Sampo Group’s profit and loss account to EUR 346 million (167). The combined ratio improved to 82.3 per cent (85.2).

Hastings remained disciplined in the face of high price competition in the UK motor insurance market. Live customer policies grew by 2 per cent over the year to just over 3.1 million, supported by strong retention rates. Hastings’ 2021 operating ratio of 80.3 per cent was materially ahead of the annual target of 88 per cent. Profit before taxes amounted to EUR 127 million, or EUR 168 million excluding non-operational depreciation and amortisation of EUR 41 million. On 8 December 2021, Sampo increased its holding in Hastings to 100 per cent.

Mandatum’s profit before taxes for 2021 increased to EUR 291 million (154). The result was driven by a strong investment return of 10.2 per cent and robust growth in client assets. Mandatum Life’s Solvency II ratio was 190 per cent (188). Unit-linked and other client assets under management grew by 21 per cent to EUR 11.1 billion (9.2), driven by positive net flows and market movements.

Sampo plc’s Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 4.10 per share for the 2021 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 May 2022. This includes an insurance dividend of EUR 1.70 per share (1.60), representing growth of 6 per cent, and the dividend of at least EUR 2.00 per share that management indicated it would propose in connection with the sale of Nordea shares on 26 October 2021. In addition to the dividend, Sampo launched on 1 October 2021 a EUR 750 million share buyback programme of which EUR 380 million had been executed at year-end 2021.

Sampo Group’s year-end 2021 Solvency II ratio stood at 185 per cent, which represents a decline relative to the third quarter figure of 211 per cent but an increase compared to the 176 per cent reported at the end of 2020. The decline over the third quarter primarily reflects the inclusion of the dividend proposal made by the Board in the solvency calculation. Sampo targets a solvency ratio of 170–190 per cent.

Sampo Group’s financial leverage declined to 23.8 per cent from 28.6 per cent from the year-end 2020 and from 25.0 per cent at the end of the third quarter. The decline from the third quarter was driven by growth in equity and approximately EUR 200 million of maturities in If P&C hybrid debt. Adjusted for the proposed dividend and the ongoing buyback programme, the 2021 year-end financial leverage ratio stood at 27.9 per cent. Sampo Group targets financial leverage below 30 per cent.

The profit before taxes included EUR 982 million of accounting effects defined as extraordinary in accordance with Sampo Group’s dividend policy, of which EUR 899 million related to the reduction of Sampo’s holding in Nordea from 15.9 per cent to 6.2 per cent over the year and EUR 84 million to a change in Sampo’s ownership in Nordax.


FOURTH QUARTER 2021 IN BRIEF

During October - December 2021, Sampo Group achieved profit before taxes of EUR 1,197 million (-675) and earnings per share of EUR 1.89 (-1.44). Excluding items defined as extraordinary in accordance with Sampo Group’s dividend policy, profit before taxes amounted to EUR 452 million and EPS to EUR 0.55 per share (0.65). The year-on-year decline in fourth quarter adjusted EPS was largely driven by the classification of Nordea under IFRS 5 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations at the end of October 2021 and the negative impact of recycling of OCI items.

Fourth quarter group underwriting profit grew by 20 per cent year-on-year to EUR 297 million (248). Adjusting for the Hastings acquisition and reported COVID-19 effects, underwriting profit increased by 18 per cent.

If P&C reported profit before taxes of EUR 260 million (285) and underwriting profit of EUR 210 million (213). If’s combined ratio was strong at 82.9 per cent (81.3) and gross written premiums grew by 5.0 per cent on a currency adjusted basis. COVID-19 had a positive effect of 2 percentage points on If’s risk ratio compared to a positive effect of 4 percentage points in the prior year. Excluding the impact of large losses and severe weather, prior year development and COVID-19 effects, If’s risk ratio improved by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year.

Topdanmark’s profit before taxes increased to EUR 89 million (82) and the combined ratio improved to 80.6 per cent (83.7).

Hastings’ live customer policies grew by 1 per cent to just above 3.1 million in the fourth quarter, while profit before taxes amounted to EUR 11 million.

Mandatum reported a strong profit before taxes of EUR 91 million (54) in the fourth quarter. The profit included a revaluation gain on real estate of EUR 44 million, as well as negative effects of EUR 83 million from lowering the liability discount rate and EUR 15 million from the group contribution to Sampo plc.

Fourth quarter profit before taxes included EUR 746 million of accounting effects defined as extraordinary items in accordance with Sampo Group’s dividend policy, of which EUR 662 million related to the reduction of Sampo’s holding in Nordea from 10.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent over the quarter and EUR 84 million to a change in Sampo’s ownership in Nordax.


GROUP CEO’S COMMENT

I am delighted to report another strong quarter for Sampo Group, with excellent financial results ahead of our targets and further progress on our strategic agenda, which aims to focus the group on its unique P&C operations.

Sampo achieved 18 per cent growth in group underwriting profits in the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding COVID-19 effects and the Hastings acquisition, taking full-year growth to 19 per cent - substantially ahead of the mid-single digit target. The result was supported by excellent profitability in our largest subsidiary, If P&C, which achieved a combined ratio of 81.3 per cent and underwriting profit of EUR 891 million in 2021, representing growth of 15 per cent year-on-year excluding COVID-19 effects.

If P&C’s excellent financial results are underpinned by strong business trends, both in terms of successful implementation of key operational initiatives and attractive profitability on new business and renewals. This strength is broadly anchored across the business, but this quarter I would like to highlight If’s Commercial and Industrial operations, where we have taken resolute pricing action over recent years to address rate adequacy. In Commercial, the increase in pricing is enabling a greater focus on growth. To facilitate this, we are strengthening our distribution capabilities, particularly in regard to smaller companies, where digital insurance services are increasingly relevant to our customer proposition. Meanwhile, the Industrial business area has enjoyed another strong 1 January renewal in 2022 with rate increases ahead of claims inflation. We aim to further enhance profitability in the Industrial book over 2022 to ensure attractive returns on capital.

The group’s digital UK operation, Hastings, has performed well over 2021 with an operating ratio of 80.3 per cent, materially ahead of the 88 per cent target, and a small increase in customer numbers, despite challenging market conditions. We remain on track to deliver EUR 45 million of pre-tax earnings benefits from integrating Hastings into the group, with the most significant action taken so far being a reduction in the use of quota share reinsurance that allows us to retain profits previously ceded to reinsurers. Given the strong progress to date, I am delighted that Sampo was able to increase its ownership in Hastings to 100 per cent on 8 December 2021, as this will simplify governance and knowledge sharing, and entitle shareholders to a greater share of future profits.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Sampo Group sold another 162 million Nordea shares, driving our holding down to 6 per cent. The EUR 1.7 billion of proceeds generated have been deployed into the above-mentioned Hastings transaction, in line with our stated appetite for bolt-on P&C transactions, and to complement the 2021 dividend.

In total, Sampo’s Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of EUR 4.10 per shares for 2021. Of this, EUR 1.70 per share represents the insurance dividend, which we have increased by 6 per cent year-on-year to reflect strong underwriting profit growth. In addition to an attractive dividend, we continue to execute on the EUR 750 million buyback programme, which, combined with the dividend, takes total capital returns for 2021 to nearly EUR 3 billion. Adjusting for planned capital returns, our balance sheet will be within our defined target ranges, calibrated to ensure both resilience and efficiency.

To conclude, Sampo’s fourth quarter has, in many ways, mirrored 2021 as a whole, with excellent financial results and determined execution of our P&C-focused strategic agenda. Although I am pleased with the progress made to date, I am equally determined for the group to carry this strong momentum into 2022 to ensure that we can continue to deliver attractive shareholder value creation.

Torbjörn Magnusson
Group CEO and President


OUTLOOK
Outlook for 2022

Sampo Group’s P&C insurance operations are expected to achieve underwriting margins that meet the annual targets set for 2021-2023. At group level, Sampo targets a combined ratio of below 86 per cent, while the target for its largest subsidiary, If P&C, is below 85 per cent. Hastings targets an operating ratio of below 88 per cent.

The combined and operating ratios of Sampo Group’s P&C insurance operations are subject to quarterly volatility driven by, among other factors, seasonal weather patterns, large claims, prior year development and fluctuations in claims frequency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These effects are particularly relevant for individual segments and business areas, such as Hastings.

The mark-to-market component of investment returns will be significantly influenced by capital markets’ developments, particularly in life insurance.

With regard to Topdanmark, reference is made to the profit forecast model that the company publishes on a quarterly basis.

The major risks and uncertainties for the Group in the near-term

In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to various risks and uncertainties, mainly through its major business units.

Major risks affecting the Group companies’ profitability and its variation are market, credit, insurance, and operational risks. At the group level, sources of risks are the same, although they are not directly additive due to the effects of diversification.

Uncertainties in the form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate impact on the Group’s profitability. The identification of unforeseen events is easier than the estimation of their probabilities, timing, and potential outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic has recently led to supply chain problems, which combined with rapidly increasing demand for consumer goods has been visible as supply disruptions together with rising energy and product prices. The pandemic and the measures taken to contain the virus are consequently currently causing significant uncertainties on economic and capital market development. There are also a number of widely identified macroeconomic, political, and other sources of uncertainty which can, in various ways, affect the financial services industry in a negative manner.

Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the business environment and already identified trends and potential wide-impact events. These external drivers may have a long-term impact on how Sampo Group’s business will be conducted. Examples of identified trends are demographic changes, sustainability issues, and technological developments in areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalization including threats posed by cybercrime.


DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

Dividend

Sampo Group disclosed on 24 February 2021 a capital management framework designed to ensure high and reliable capital returns supported by a strong but efficient balance sheet. Under the framework, Sampo will return ongoing surplus capital generation from its insurance operations through an insurance dividend. Other forms of surplus capital generation, including possible proceeds from disposals of financial investments, are returned through additional dividends and/or buybacks, to the extent that the funds are not utilised to support business development. Sampo targets a Solvency II ratio of 170 per cent – 190 per cent and financial leverage below 30 per cent.

According to Sampo plc’s Dividend Policy published on 6 February 2020, the total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 per cent of Sampo Group’s net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). For this purpose, “extraordinary items” are defined as accounting items related to the sale of Nordea shares during 2021 and the change in Sampo Group’s ownership in Nordax Bank AB.

The parent company’s distributable capital and reserves totalled EUR 8,565,347,307.19 of which profit for the financial year 2021 was EUR 2,639,015,210.13. Based on the policies outlined above, the Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a total dividend of EUR 4.10 per share be paid to all shares except for the shares held by Sampo plc on the dividend record date of 20 May 2022. The total dividend includes an insurance dividend of EUR 1.70 per share as well as the dividend of at least EUR 2.00 per share that management indicated it will propose in connection with the sale of Nordea shares on 26 October 2021.

As earnings per share excluding extraordinary items amounted to EUR 2.86 per share, the payout ratio for the total dividend equates to 143 per cent. The remainder of the distributable funds are left in the equity capital. After adjusting for the proposed dividend, Sampo Group’s 2021 year-end distributable funds amounted to EUR 6,323 million, Group Solvency II coverage to 185 per cent and financial leverage to 27 per cent.

Dividend payment

The dividend is proposed to be paid to the shareholders registered in the Register of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Oy as at the record date of 20 May 2022. The Board proposes that the dividends be paid on 31 May 2022.

Financial position

No significant changes have taken place in the company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distributions do not jeopardise the company's ability to fulfil its obligations.

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors


Sampo Group’s Financial Statement Release for January–December 2021 is attached to this release. The unabridged Financial Statement Release is also available at www.sampo.com/result.


For more information, please contact

Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010
Sami Taipalus, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 516 0030
Mirko Hurmerinta, Investor Relations and Communications Specialist, tel. +358 10 516 0032
Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 516 0031


Conference call

An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +1 631 913 1422, +44 33 3300 0804, +46 8 5664 2651, or +358 9 8171 0310.

The conference code is 78754047#.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

In addition, the Investor Presentation is available at www.sampo.com/result.

Sampo will publish the Interim Statement for January - March 2022 on 4 May 2022.



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 08, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the Corsair Gaming's fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosOttawa Declar

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Sure-Fire Sign It’s Time to Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have identified what they say is a near bulletproof indicator to strengthen their argument that stock markets are poised to rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe bu

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Is Sticking to ARK’s Supergrowth Stocks—and Avoiding the FAANGs

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher as earnings roll in

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.