Sampo Group’s Sustainability Report for 2022 has been published

Sampo Group has published its Sustainability Report for 2022 on Sampo’s Annual Reporting site at www.sampo.com/year2022 . The report gives an overview of a wide array of topics regarding how Sampo Group ensures sustainable business operations, integrates sustainability into investment management and insurance operations, supports their employees, and engages in communities.

- I want to highlight the work that we have done in integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations further into insurance underwriting in 2022. Both If and Topdanmark expect their corporate clients to comply with the principles of the UN Global Compact, including commitments to fundamental human rights, labour rights, the environment, and anti-corruption. These principles have been integrated into relevant internal policies and processes, and corporate customers are screened and analysed against them, says Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO.

- We strengthened our focus also on climate and the environment. All the Group’s non-life insurers have now joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The commitment means mandatory science-based climate targets for our operations and investments. As a next step, we are aiming to finalise Group level involvement with the SBTi in 2023, Magnusson continues.

Sampo Group is committed to further strengthening its sustainability efforts in close cooperation with its stakeholders. Sampo works continuously on integrating sustainability principles, such as those of the UN Global Compact, into the Group’s policies and business practices and wants to encourage its investee companies and other business partners to do the same.

