Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

0
Sampo plc
·2 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        22 September 2022 at 8:45 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and votes owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds has decreased on 20 September below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights



Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

4.99% shares

4.98% voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

5.05% shares

5.04% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

 

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


