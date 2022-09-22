Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 September 2022 at 8:45 am
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and votes owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds has decreased on 20 September below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.
Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
4.99% shares
0.05% shares
5.05% shares
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FI0009003305
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
SUBTOTAL A
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial
Expiration date
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of shares
% of shares and
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
N/A
N/A
Physical
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
Securities Lent
N/A
N/A
Physical
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
SUBTOTAL B
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
