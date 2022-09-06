U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.75
    +20.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,450.00
    +138.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,191.00
    +86.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.10
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +2.09 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    +0.37 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0064 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1750
    +0.6000 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,867.49
    +115.69 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.16
    +4.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc
·3 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        6 September 2022 at 9:00

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.02% shares

5.01% voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

5.08% shares

5.07% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

4.94% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.05% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

 

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

 

26,809,861 shares

26,809,861 voting rights

 

5.02% shares

5.01% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

26,809,861 shares

26,809,861 voting rights

5.02% shares

5.01% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

258,554 shares

258,554 voting rights

0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

4,194 shares

4,194 voting rights

0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

35,282 shares

35,282 voting rights

0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B

298,030 shares

298,030 voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Australia says its navy can resume visits to Solomon Islands

    Australia said Tuesday its navy ships have been given clearance to resume visits to the Solomon Islands, which had last week announced a temporary block on all military vessels during a review of its approval processes. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed to reporters that military ships from New Zealand and Fiji would also be allowed to visit the South Pacific nation. “Of course, we welcome the continued access of a member of the Pacific family — in this case, Australia — to Solomon Islands waters,” Wong told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We are regular visitors.”

  • Stocks Struggle Amid Subdued Mood as Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock gauge struggled for traction Tuesday and US equity futures made modest gains as tightening monetary policy and Europe’s energy crunch continued to weigh on investor sentiment.Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up less than 0.5%, while European futures retreated. Wall Street trading will resume later after the Labor Day holiday. Asia’s bourses were mixed, rising in China but down in Hong Kong.Treasuries dipped, led by shorter maturities, taking the two-year y

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is famous on Wall Street since his […]

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Global benchmark Brent slid toward $95 a barrel after ending almost 3% higher on Monday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed to shave a modest 100,000 barrels a day off production. After the surprise decision, Saudi Arabia said the group was willing to take additional action to support the oil mar

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Asian stocks flat as investors await more rate action

    Asian shares largely wiped out morning gains on Tuesday afternoon, as investors remained cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week while also watching out for fallout from Russia's gas cut. European stock indexes fell on Monday, the euro dropped below 99 cents for the first time in twenty years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.02% at 0532 GMT.

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]