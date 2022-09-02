U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.50
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,617.00
    -46.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,280.75
    -11.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    +1.29 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.60
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    17.74
    +0.07 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.56
    -0.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3620
    +0.1440 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,105.30
    +73.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.99
    +5.33 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.50
    -135.65 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc
·3 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        2 September 2022 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holdings in shares and voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 31 August 2022 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights. The disclosure obligation also arose due to total holdings in shares and voting rights owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

5.04% shares

5.03% voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

5.10% shares

5.09% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

 

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Recommended Stories