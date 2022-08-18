U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.50
    -15.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,873.00
    -90.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.50
    -66.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.70
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    -0.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.30
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    -0.17 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0161
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2530
    +0.1630 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,401.12
    -958.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.36
    -16.46 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                18 August 2022 at 9:30 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 16 August 2022 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.00% shares

4.99% voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

5.06% shares

5.05% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

5.07% shares

5.03% voting rights

0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights

5.10% shares

5.05%voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

 

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

 

26,690,109 shares

26,690,109 voting rights

 

5.00% shares

4.99% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

26,690,109 shares

26,690,109 voting rights

5.00% shares

4.99% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

246,316 shares

246,316 voting rights

0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

62,523 shares

62,523 voting rights

0.01% shares
0.01% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

2,180 shares

2,180 voting rights

0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B

311,019 shares

311,019 voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Recommended Stories