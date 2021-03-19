Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 March 2021 at 8:30 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 17 March 2021 below 5 per cent Sampo plc's total stock.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.99% shares
0.07% shares
5.07% shares
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
5.04% shares
0.09% shares
5.13% shares
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FI0009003305
27,754,944 shares
4.99% shares
SUBTOTAL A
27,754,944 shares
4.99% shares
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial
Expiration date
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of shares
% of shares and
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
N/A
N/A
Physical
264,566 shares
0.05% shares
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
121,373 shares
0.02% shares
SUBTOTAL B
385,939 shares
0.07% shares
