Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo Oyj
3 min read
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 March 2022 at 3:20 pm


Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holdings in shares and voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 March 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights. The disclosure obligation also arose due to total voting rights owned directly or indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc going above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.07% shares

5.03% voting rights

0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights

5.10% shares

5.05%voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

4.99% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

28,186,286 shares

28,186,286 voting rights

5.07% shares

5.03% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

28,186,286 shares

28,186,286 voting rights

5.07% shares

5.03% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

45,979 shares

45,979 voting rights

0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

89,941 shares

89,941 voting rights

0.01% shares
0.01% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

1,462 shares

1,462 voting rights

0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

SUBTOTAL B

137,382 shares

137,382 voting rights

0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


