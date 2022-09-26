U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,708.20
    +14.97 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,580.16
    -10.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,990.09
    +122.16 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,699.76
    +20.17 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    +1.26 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.30
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9663
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0680 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0817
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2010
    +0.8810 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,202.57
    +292.84 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.03
    +7.93 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.20
    +23.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc
·2 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC               STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.92% shares

Below 5% voting rights



0.07% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

 

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

 

26,260,769 shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

4.92% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

26,260,769 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.92% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

258,965 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.04% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

40,130 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

115,744 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B

414,839 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.07% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

    A look at the shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • 3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

    While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. Ford has been accelerating its EV strategy for some time now, expecting a 600,000 EV production run rate by late 2023 and an annual run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

    There wouldn't be many who think CVS Health Corporation's ( NYSE:CVS ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.8x is...

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Institutional investors in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) see US$6.0b decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

    If you want to know who really controls Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Traders Who ‘Just Want to Survive’ Sit on $5 Trillion Cash Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.