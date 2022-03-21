U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.41
    -12.71 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,493.05
    -261.88 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,792.44
    -101.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.68
    -27.46 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.22
    +6.52 (+6.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3020
    +0.1540 (+7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3980
    +0.2280 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,122.31
    -62.96 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.41
    +13.38 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo Oyj
·3 min read
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 March 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 18 March 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the number of Sampo A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

27,766,221 shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

27,766,221 shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

45,591 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

89,941 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

1,462 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL B

136,994 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) continue to soar 9.6% in morning trading Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported purchasing an additional 18.1 million shares last week, spending almost $1 billion on the stock. Buffett owns more than 10% of Occidental's stock, and with no end in sight to higher oil and gas prices amid rampant inflation, the energy sector has been on fire. Energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in 2022, with exploration and production (E&P) plays like Occidental Petroleum far outperforming integrated oil and gas plays such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today

    An analyst has increased his price target on Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), based upon the potential for more stock buybacks and an eventual windfall from the current conflict in Europe. Lockheed and other defense contractors have been in focus since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says that the move frees up cash for Lockheed to dramatically expand its share-repurchase program, estimating that each incremental $1 billion in shares repurchased would add about $0.25 per share to annual earnings.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Here's Why Alleghany Is Soaring Today

    What's driving Alleghany's upward move is simple and obvious. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has agreed to buy it for $11.6 billion in cash, which works out to $848.02 per share. This will be Berkshire's biggest acquisition since it picked up Precision Castparts in 2016, and it appears to be an excellent fit for the conglomerate.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Micron, Nvidia Applied Materials

    The week saw a number of major semiconductor funds rising at least 10% in value, including the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF A+ (B-). Now, after weeks of market distress, some trading experts see a rising investor opportunity with semiconductors. "Technology stocks have felt the brunt of the market correction over the past few months," wrote TheStreet's Todd Campbell.