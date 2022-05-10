U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.00
    +45.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,478.00
    +317.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,396.50
    +202.75 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.60
    +20.20 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.67
    -0.42 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.30
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +2.94 (+9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2270
    -0.1360 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,803.87
    -1,807.10 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.76
    -39.61 (-5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.64
    +59.06 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 May 2022 at 11:20 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14599/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-09
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 43.8994 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 43.8994 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com



Recommended Stories