SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 8 September 2021 at 1:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.

__________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnusson, Torbjörn
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210908070040_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,516 Unit price: 43.9576 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,516 Volume weighted average price: 43.9576 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,520 Unit price: 43.8882 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,520 Volume weighted average price: 43.8882 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 5,036 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


