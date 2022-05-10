In this article:

Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 May 2022 at 11:20 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Columba AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The transaction concerns the change of ownership in Columba AS. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Columba AS.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14596/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 570,000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 570,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com







