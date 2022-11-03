U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.50
    +1.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,192.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,952.25
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    -0.93 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.10
    -17.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.43 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1354
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7820
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,340.51
    -42.47 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.83
    -7.32 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 02/11/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         03/11/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 02/11/2022

On 02/11/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

13,365

44.56

AQEU

 

50,245

44.53

CEUX

 

7,212

44.55

TQEX

 

102,173

44.49

XHEL

TOTAL

172,995

44.51

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 14,011,764 Sampo A shares representing 2.63 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The Trend Of High Returns At Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) Has Us Very Interested

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd...

  • 'The Crown' to recreate controversial Diana 'Panorama' interview scenes

    Prince William had called for the interview never to be shown again after an investigation into tactics used.

  • Investors in Basler (ETR:BSL) have made a notable return of 86% over the past three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive...

  • 5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes Amid High Volatility

    Investors may keep a tab on ABBV, ASTE, BCC, ESQ and HIG, which have lately hiked their dividend payments to reward investors.

  • In meat-loving South Africa, climate concerns whet appetite for veggie burgers

    In South Africa, a country where 'braai' all-day barbecuing is a national pastime, plant-based substitutes are making surprising inroads despite a deep cultural love of meat and hostility from the regulator. That could be heartening for climate scientists, who say shifting diets from emissions-heavy meat and dairy towards more plant-based foods is vital to the fight against climate change. Plant-based meat substitutes are growing by 6.5% a year and sales are expected to reach $561 million by 2023, according to Research and Markets - more than half Africa's share of a global market forecast to hit $162 billion by 2030.

  • BNP Paribas profit tops forecast despite higher costs, debt markdown

    BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest lender, posted a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter, with trading revenues helping offset rising costs and markdowns on some leverage financing deals. Net income in the three months to end September rose by 10.3% from a year earlier to 2.76 billion euros ($2.73 billion), compared with an average of 2.36 billion euros expected in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. The increase was driven mainly by a 14.7% rise in global markets revenues, with market volatility boosting in particular trading in commodity derivatives, rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets.

  • A $440 Billion Fund Cuts Dollar Bets With Fed Cycle in New Phase

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may have telegraphed a higher peak for US interest rates, but at least one investor expects it to be more cautious about tightening from here.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt Re

  • Watch: Top highlights from Lakers’ victory over Pelicans

    Check out the top plays from the Lakers' heroic 120-117 overtime win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

  • North Korea continues missile barrage with suspected ICBM

    North Korea fired three more missiles on Thursday, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

  • Should Investors Buy Amazon Stock After Its Recent Drop?

    Amazon (AMZN) is down roughly 15% since its third quarter report last week and the prescient decline throughout the year might set up a better entry point for longer-term investors.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected

    U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy, but Powell said that the terminal interest rate may be higher than previously expected.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the three major U.S. indexes achieved their all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January, each has fallen into a bear market, with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. Of course, optimism can vary quite significantly on Wall Street. What follows are three high-octane growth stocks that select analysts and pundits believe offer upside ranging from 357% to as much as 571%!

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees No Fed Pivot, Expects Market ‘Damage’

    (Bloomberg) -- On the heels of the Federal Reserve announcing another 75-basis-point rate hike, Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments, said that the move was not a sign that the central bank will slow its campaign to reach price stability. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious