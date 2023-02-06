U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 03/02/2023

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         06/02/2023 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 03/02/2023

On 03/02/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

12,282

48.55

AQEU

 

25,995

48.59

CEUX

 

15,431

48.58

TQEX

 

49,605

48.56

XHEL

TOTAL

103,313

48.57

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, and cancellation of the own shares on 8 December 2022, the company owns in total 5,093,113 Sampo A shares representing 0.99 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


