Sampo plc’s share buybacks 03/02/2022

Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 04/02/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 03/02/2022

On 03/02/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

8,510

44.38

AQEU

10,504

44.43

CEUX

4,477

44.37

TQEX

51,509

44.37

XHEL

TOTAL

75,000

44.38

*rounded to two decimals

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 11,956,012 Sampo A shares representing 2.15 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


