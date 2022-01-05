U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.75
    -7.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,632.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,216.75
    -59.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.00
    -5.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,394.08
    +14.28 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.63
    +13.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 04/01/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 05/01/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 04/01/2022

On 04/01/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

14,796

45.07

AQEU

16,471

45.08

CEUX

973

45.13

TQEX

89,599

45.06

XHEL

TOTAL

121,839

45.06

*rounded to two decimals

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 8,755,576 Sampo A shares representing 1.58 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock“This printing of mo

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Shares of the meat substitute firm jumped in after-hours trading Tuesday following the announcement of KFC Beyond Fried Chicken.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Nearly Doubles Alibaba Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as chairman, nearly doubled its holding of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares in recent months. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • Market check: Chip stocks tumble, electric vehicle stocks pare gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the markets as the Dow extends gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq move lower, and certain sectors tumble.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.