U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.25
    +9.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,592.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,880.00
    +49.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.60
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.50
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1382
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2510
    -0.1590 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,652.10
    -1,702.57 (-9.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.11
    -35.60 (-8.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 09/11/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         10/11/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 09/11/2022

On 09/11/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

14,725

47.20

AQEU

 

34,768

47.21

CEUX

 

11,244

47.23

TQEX

 

70,140

47.19

XHEL

TOTAL

130,877

47.20

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 14,634,833 Sampo A shares representing 2.74 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last five years

    While Belvoir Group PLC ( LON:BLV ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good...

  • Censof Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CENSOF) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider...

  • These Return Metrics Don't Make Berjaya Assets Berhad (KLSE:BJASSET) Look Too Strong

    When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics...

  • ArcelorMittal's Q3 profit beats expectations on energy savings

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand. ArcelorMittal said it had cut its gas consumption in Europe by 30% in a bid to counter surging energy prices, as a slowdown in economic growth across the globe weakened demand for steel.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Wit

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Beyond Meat stock rises on mixed Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma breaks down the numbers from Beyond Meat's latest earnings report.

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.