Sampo plc's share buybacks 10/03/2022

Sampo Oyj
1 min read
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11/03/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 10/03/2022

On 10/03/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

27,050

40.18

AQEU

14,457

40.19

CEUX

11,061

40.22

TQEX

66,574

40.14

XHEL

TOTAL

119,142

40.16

*rounded to two decimals

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 15,663,755 Sampo A shares representing 2.82 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

BNP Paribas Exane

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


