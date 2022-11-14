U.S. markets open in 7 hours 13 minutes

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 11/11/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         14/11/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 11/11/2022

On 11/11/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

16,286

46.90

AQEU

 

68,386

46.73

CEUX

 

12,327

47.01

TQEX

 

82,378

46.87

XHEL

TOTAL

179,377

46.83

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 14,941,419 Sampo A shares representing 2.80 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


