U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.75
    +37.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,222.00
    +297.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,381.75
    +89.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.20
    +18.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.30
    -3.03 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.50
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7840
    +0.5040 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,598.27
    -533.43 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.67
    +3.72 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 11/03/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14/03/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 11/03/2022

On 11/03/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

9,311

41.49

AQEU

9,870

41.67

CEUX

4,673

41.50

TQEX

88,727

41.60

XHEL

TOTAL

112,581

41.59

*rounded to two decimals

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 15,776,336 Sampo A shares representing 2.84 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

BNP Paribas Exane

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories