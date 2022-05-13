U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.00
    +39.75 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,910.00
    +258.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,120.75
    +173.50 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.40
    +17.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.53
    +1.40 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6290
    +0.2360 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,555.27
    +3,389.16 (+12.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.58
    +58.48 (+9.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,408.27
    +659.55 (+2.56%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 12/05/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13/05/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 12/05/2022

On 12/05/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

18,961

45.00

AQEU

31,818

44.91

CEUX

8,890

44.94

TQEX

91,014

44.84

XHEL

TOTAL

150,683

44.88

*rounded to two decimals

On 30 March 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 250 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 31 March 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 4,509,141 Sampo A shares representing 0.84 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest snaps up $3M in Coinbase shares amid sell-off

    Even as 2022’s stock rout deepens, hitting her own fund included particularly hard, Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood is moving forward undeterred with her now-controversial stock-picking strategy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Robinhood Gets Backing From 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire

    In total, Bankman-Fried acquired 56,273,469 shares, according to an SEC filing Thursday. The company Bankman-Fried is showing such an interest in is Robinhood . The online brokerage firm first drew widespread attention in early 2021 as a vehicle used by novice traders to help bid up the price of so-called meme stocks.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Analysis: Wall Street ‘fear gauge’ offers no silver lining as bear market looms

    A surprising lack of panic in the U.S. stock market as measured by Wall Street’s "fear gauge" is keeping some investors from calling a bottom on an already bruising equity selloff. Since 1990, the Cboe Volatility Index has hit an average level of 37 at market bottoms, compared with its most recent level of around 32. Some investors believe that means stocks are yet to see the crescendo of fearful selling that has sometimes accompanied past market bottoms, even though the S&P 500 has already fallen nearly 20% from its record high, a level that would confirm a bear market.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.