U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.00
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,440.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,767.00
    +26.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.00
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.10
    -8.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    -0.24 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +1.08 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2850
    -0.5150 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,383.48
    +611.16 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.98
    +9.82 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,598.30
    +56.19 (+0.20%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 12/09/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         13/09/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 12/09/2022

On Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

17,625

45.72

AQEU

 

59,743

45.78

CEUX

 

9,663

45.87

TQEX

 

 

 

XHEL

TOTAL

87,031

45.78

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 8,858,253 Sampo A shares representing 1.66 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories