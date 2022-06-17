U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,688.50
    +20.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,090.00
    +162.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,189.50
    +64.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,662.40
    +10.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.40
    -0.19 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    -0.0087 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1630
    +1.9230 (+1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,852.90
    -949.81 (-4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.20
    -33.81 (-7.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 16/06/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         17/06/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 16/06/2022

On 16/06/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

15,803

41.03

AQEU

 

29,060

41.02

CEUX

 

10,485

41.04

TQEX

 

104,652

41.05

XHEL

TOTAL

160,000

41.04

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 787,117 Sampo A shares representing 0.15 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories