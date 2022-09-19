U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 16/09/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         19/09/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 16/09/2022

On 16/09/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

13,631

46.20

AQEU

 

22,859

46.11

CEUX

 

10,963

46.22

TQEX

 

92,611

46.10

XHEL

TOTAL

140,064

46.12

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 9,376,848 Sampo A shares representing 1.76 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia is about to make a big announcement during a difficult time

    Nvidia Corp. faces a very different environment versus two years ago when it last launched a new chip architecture, one where demand is falling and its stock price has been more than halved over the year.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Markets: Bitcoin back below US$20,000 while Ether leads losses in crypto top 10

    Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 in early Monday morning trading in Asia after breaching that support line overnight, while Ethereum led the losses in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, which were all trading lower. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$20,000; Ether, ETC fall post-Merge Fast facts Bitcoin fell by 3.4% in […]

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900

    A slip by the S&P 500 below key chart support at 3,900 opens the door to a test of June stock-market lows, a top Wall Street technician warns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Dollar Tree Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

    It's been a rough year in the stock market, especially for fintech investors. High inflation and rising interest rates put investors on edge, ramping up market volatility. One company feeling the pain is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the fintech that was a hot stock when it first went public in 2020.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Close to Lowest Level Since 2020 on Pre-Fed Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies on Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 ahead of a global wave of monetary tightening that’s expected to stretch from Europe to the US this week.The largest digital token sank as much as 6.7% and was trading at $18,500 as of 7:10 a.m. in London. Ether shed up to 6.2%, struggling to hold the $1,300 mark. Coins like XRP and Polkadot posted heavier losses.Investors are bracing for volatility from the jumbo interest-rate hike expect

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • More Pain for Facebook and Nvidia

    Facebook and Nvidia , two of the flagships of tech, seem to be going through a real ordeal. Both companies lost tens of billions of dollars in market cap during the trading week ending September 16. The network giant Facebook, which is now called Meta Platforms, is only a shadow of what it was a year ago.

  • The Crown Estate — estimated at over $34B in assets — now belongs to King Charles III. But he won't have to pay the UK's 40% inheritance tax. Here's why

    It’s good to be King.

  • Can FuboTV Stock Bounce Higher After This Major Change?

    fuboTV's (NYSE: FUBO) stock is down significantly off its highs, as investors are shunning unprofitable growth stocks. As a result, fuboTV management is focusing on stemming the losses on the bottom line.

  • All eyes on another sizable rate hike from the Fed: What to know this week

    Markets face another hefty interest rate hike in the week ahead as policymakers continue their fight against stubborn inflation.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Upstart vs. Pagaya

    These two companies have similar business models but showed very different pictures in the second quarter.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Buying high-quality dividend stocks can be your ticket to earning a lifetime of passive income. Many companies have a long history of sustaining and growing their payouts and if they can keep that going, they can enable you to steadily cover more of your expenses with dividend income. Three top-tier dividend stocks for durable passive income are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • What Does the Launch of a Crypto Exchange Backed by Wall Street Mean for Coinbase?

    Despite all the gloom and doom about crypto, it looks like Wall Street is finally jumping feet first into the pool. In August, we had the news that cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was partnering with asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) on new crypto trading services for large institutional investors.

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?