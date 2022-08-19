U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.25
    -10.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,932.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,483.75
    -39.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    -0.43 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2970
    +0.4350 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,810.54
    -626.42 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.88
    -15.85 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,914.03
    -28.11 (-0.10%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 18/08/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         19/08/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 18/08/2022

On 18/08/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

13,906

45.00

AQEU

 

35,766

45.00

CEUX

 

9,059

44.99

TQEX

 

71,269

45.00

XHEL

TOTAL

130,000

45.00

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,709,785 Sampo A shares representing 1.26 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • Meme Lord Ryan Cohen Unloads Bed Bath & Beyond Bet, Sending Shares Spiraling

    Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen cashed out his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond this week, roughly five months after taking a major stake in the company and advocating for changes.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome, and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Service Q2 2022 earnings conference call. Thank you, Francy, and welcome to ZIM's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's president and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • Tesla Joins Elite IBD 50 Growth List Ahead Of Stock Split

    Tesla (TSLA) shares have risen in recent weeks and are now testing resistance at its 200-day moving average. Analysts have been raising 2023 estimates at the same time, heralding the addition of this 21st century icon to the IBD 50 growth list. The Inflation Reduction Act will work in the company's favor, with bullish long range implications for the renewable...

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price warrants an 80% drop: Analyst

    Bed Bath & Beyond's stock has gotten too big for its britches after a frenzied month of meme stock trading and warrants a good ole fashioned slamming, according to UBS analyst Michael Lasser.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Blue Water Vaccines stock sinks after U.S. announces its own monkeypox vaccine plans

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Blue Water Vaccine stock performance after the U.S. government announced plans for its own monkeypox vaccine.

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the