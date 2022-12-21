U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.50
    +19.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,237.00
    +184.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,235.75
    +60.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9250
    +0.1950 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,840.93
    +10.57 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.99
    +0.81 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 20/12/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         21/12/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 20/12/2022

On 20/12/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

10,044

48.71

AQEU

 

29,279

48.73

CEUX

 

9,196

48.76

TQEX

 

52,511

48.69

XHEL

TOTAL

101,030

48.71

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, and cancellation of the own shares on 8 December 2022, the company owns in total 1,639,011 Sampo A shares representing 0.32 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Rec

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Carnival Cruise Line expected to report earnings report ahead of Wednesday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks to Carnival Cruise Line's stock ahead of its latest earnings report due out before tomorrow's closing bell.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Amazon stock is now down 50% this year and is at a 52-week low

    Amazon's stock has turned ice cold into 2023.

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is in Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our market analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. Global equities this year have declined due to a shift in the macro environment and various geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in 2014. China's top e-commerce and cloud platform company initially dazzled investors with its robust growth rates, and its stock hit an all-time high of $317.14 in October 2020. Today, Alibaba's stock trades at about $87, which is still above its IPO price of $68 per share but well below the range where it traded in its heyday.