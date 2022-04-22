U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22/04/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 21/04/2022

On 21/04/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

19,521

48.41

AQEU

16,091

48.41

CEUX

7,722

48.46

TQEX

61,666

48.42

XHEL

TOTAL

105,000

48.42

*rounded to two decimals

On 30 March 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 250 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 31 March 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 2,123,565 Sampo A shares representing 0.39 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


