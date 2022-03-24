Sampo plc’s share buybacks 23/03/2022
Sampo plc’s share buybacks 23/03/2022
On 23/03/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:
Sampo plc’s share buybacks
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
Market (MIC Code)
33,793
44.88
AQEU
45,031
44.93
CEUX
9,402
44.92
TQEX
86,104
44.97
XHEL
TOTAL
174,330
44.94
*rounded to two decimals
On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 16,966,470 Sampo A shares representing 3.06 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
BNP Paribas Exane
