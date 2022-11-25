U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,043.25
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,254.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,905.75
    +43.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.20
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +0.47 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    +11.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.42
    -0.87 (-4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5880
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,426.22
    -274.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.28
    +0.71 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 24/11/2022

Sampo plc
·1 min read
Sampo plc
Sampo plc

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         25/11/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 24/11/2022

On 24/11/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

 

17,911

48.22

AQEU

 

39,420

48.23

CEUX

 

14,653

48.29

TQEX

 

87,913

48.26

XHEL

TOTAL

159,897

48.25

 

*rounded to two decimals

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 16,117,708 Sampo A shares representing 3.02 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

    George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. This can be deduced from the changes he just made in his U.S. equity portfolio in the third quarter.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Goldman’s forecast for stocks over the next 3 months isn’t pretty—and investors should expect ‘less pain but also no gain’ next year

    Goldman Sachs’ strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 10% over the next three months.

  • Asian Shares Fall; Treasuries Rally After Holiday: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian stocks fell while US futures rose amid subdued trading on Friday. Treasuries climbed as trading resumed after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakHong Kong-listed technology stock

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Why Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Up 20.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored.

    China just notched the most daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Investors hoping for a market turnaround should think twice.

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • FTX’s small investors biggest losers in fallout: Former FDIC Chair Bair

    Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explained to FOX Business how FTX's top 50 investors stand to lose big -- but all others will likely see nothing at all.

  • China Investors Look for Turning Point After $370 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- With Chinese markets prone to sharp turning points followed by long and powerful trends, timing when to buy is almost as important as choosing what to purchase. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakInvestors who jumped into Chinese s