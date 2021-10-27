U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.00
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,682.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,561.75
    +16.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.40
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    -0.79 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0770
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,028.70
    -1,363.39 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.16
    -16.99 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,050.05
    -55.96 (-0.19%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 26/10/2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27/10/2021 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 26/10/2021

On 26/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

24,269

46.74

AQEU

25,577

46.84

CEUX

4,966

46.71

TQEX

73,379

46.84

XHEL

TOTAL

128,191

46.82

*rounded to two decimals

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 1,813,328 Sampo A shares representing 0.33 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.