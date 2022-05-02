U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.25
    +18.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,035.00
    +153.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,933.00
    +81.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.40
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    -0.84 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.10
    -25.60 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3830
    +0.5530 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,988.63
    +916.73 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.76
    -17.59 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,893.76
    +45.86 (+0.17%)
     

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 29/04/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAXPF
  • SAXPY
Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 02/05/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 29/04/2022

On 29/04/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

8,908

46.58

AQEU

24,941

46.62

CEUX

5,748

46.61

TQEX

87,110

46.62

XHEL

TOTAL

126,707

46.61

*rounded to two decimals

On 30 March 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 250 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 31 March 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 2,851,150 Sampo A shares representing 0.53 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloads Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsJapanese institutional managers -

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Ove

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • How to manage your money during a recession, according to personal finance experts

    Roughly 80% of U.S. adults say they believe a recession is coming this year. Here's how investors should protect their portfolios if they're right.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • 12 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy now according to British billionaire Chris Hohn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chris Hohn’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns and history, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn. Chris Hohn is known […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

    Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Amazon Is a Canary in the Coal Mine for Profitless E-Commerce Stocks

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter report made a few things crystal clear about the e-commerce industry. Paid units, which includes items sold by Amazon and those sold by third parties on Amazon's marketplace, were flat compared to the prior-year period. Shipping costs still rose 14% year over year for Amazon, and operating income was more than cut in half.

  • For Exxon and Chevron, profit misses could create a buying opportunity

    Mixed quarterly results dragged down shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and of Chevron Corp. on Friday, although Wall Street kept Chevron stock among its top energy picks and expects more upside for Exxon shares in the weeks to come.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AbbVie's Q1 Good News That Investors Could Be Missing

    The big drugmaker's results were disappointing, but there were several things to like in its report.