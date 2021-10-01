U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.25
    -20.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,519.00
    -203.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,620.00
    -62.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.80
    -15.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.58
    -0.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.17
    +1.61 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3456
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2460
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,756.13
    +1,384.74 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.18
    +25.74 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.29
    -46.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Sampo returns excess capital by launching a share buyback programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 October 2021 at 10:00 am

Sampo returns excess capital by launching a share buyback programme

The Board of Directors of Sampo plc has today decided to launch a buyback programme for Sampo A shares based on the authorisation granted by Sampo’s Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

As announced on 24 February 2021, Sampo is committed to return excess capital to its shareholders that may emerge as the holdings in Nordea and other financial investments are divested. In connection with the latest Nordea share sale on 10 September 2021, Sampo announced that the proceeds of the sale would be used to launch a share buyback programme.

The aggregate purchase price of all Sampo A shares to be acquired under the buyback programme shall not exceed EUR 750 million. The maximum amount of Sampo A shares that can be repurchased is 20,000,000 shares corresponding to approximately 3.6 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo.

The share repurchases will start on 4 October 2021 at the earliest and end by 18 May 2022.

The repurchases will be made in accordance with the safe harbour arrangement of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, CBOE, Turquoise and Aquis. Sampo has appointed Exane BNP Paribas as the lead manager for the share buyback programme. The lead manager will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Sampo, within the announced limits.

The price payable per share shall be determined by the pricing obtainable on the relevant trading venue. The minimum price to be paid would be the lowest market price of the share quoted during the authorisation period and the maximum price the highest market price quoted during the authorisation period.

The purpose of the buyback programme is to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. The repurchases will reduce funds available for distribution of profit.

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Chinese EV Stocks: Xpeng Deliveries Crush Targets, Nio, Li Auto On Tap

    Chinese EV companies are gearing to report deliveries for the third quarter, after Nio and Li Auto cut delivery forecasts following a hot sales streak. The emerging rivals to Tesla in China cited twin headwinds to vehicle production from the pandemic and chip shortage.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after September slump

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening after dropping during the regular session, with equities ending a volatile month in the red.

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn in $280 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to partner with Foxconn Technology Group in a $280 million deal that has the startup selling its former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio to the Taiwanese company in exchange for cash while also receiving an equity investment.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for th

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • A Bad Month for Stocks Ends With Few Signs the Drama Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the September in the stock market was a time of volatility, accelerated hedging and economic unease. It did not, however, spur an extreme reordering in trader sentiment, and to some of Wall Street’s old guard that’s worrisome.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued b

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.