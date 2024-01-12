Sam's Club announces it will stop checking receipts and start using AI at exits

Walmart states new AI tech at exit will eliminate the queue at Sam's Club exits

Sam's club announced it will start using AI to scan receipts at its store's exits.

Sam’s Club Chief Merchant Megan Crozier introduced the new feature during the Walmart Keynote at CES 2024, the Consumer Electronics Show, in Las Vegas.

In a press release, Walmart said the exit technology will resolve the "key member concern" of waiting in long lines at it's store exits.

Side-View of what the AI captures at the exit

Crozier said the company plans to include the feature in its nearly 600 stores across the country by the end of 2024.

"We aspire to be the most convenient place to shop," said Crozier during the presentation.

The American chain tested the technology at 10 stores – nine in the Dallas metro area and one in Joplin, Missouri, reported Retail Dive.

Sam's AI system uses 'computer vision, digital technology': Walmart

The new exit system, which Retail Dive states was built by in-house Sam’s Club engineers, will use "a combination of computer vision and digital technology" to capture images of a customer's cart at the exit to verify if the the items in it were purchased, according to the press release.

Overhead view of what AI exit captures.

"Now it's one thing to enable this easy kind of exit tech in a small footprint store for a handful of items..." said Crozier. "But we're doing it at scale. We're providing that same seamless experience across thousands of items. "

The company's chief merchant said the technology will have "no problem" with scanning a queen-sized bed, an entire winter wardrobe or a cart full of cereal.

“We are constantly looking at ways for Sam’s Club to be the most convenient membership club and will continue to prioritize using technology to provide a truly differentiated and delightful experience for our members,” said Chris Nicholas, CEO of Sam’s Club, in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Put away the receipt, AI will now scan your cart at Sam's Club exit