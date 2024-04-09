Sam's Club Clearance Deals You'll Kick Yourself for Missing





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

Sam's Club is well-known for its low prices -- so low, that Sam's prices often beat all local competitors. What some people miss out on, though, are the sweet clearance deals Sam's Club offers. There's not much fanfare surrounding these deep discounts, and typically, when the supply is gone, it's gone. Whether you're looking for yourself or getting a jump start on 2024 birthdays and holidays, you'll want to check out these five deals.

Member's Mark 18-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set

Sam's Club price: $25 (prices may vary in-club and online)

Walmart price: $63

Imagine new tableware that blends renewable bamboo powder and cornstarch to create an attractive yet durable setting. This bamboo melamine dinnerware is crafted in a satin finish and flecked with natural bamboo. Currently, the set is available in navy and cream or pewter and cream. Bamboo melamine tableware works well for indoor and outdoor entertaining and is 100% dishwasher safe.

Using products made of renewable materials is a great way to protect the environment, and finding a bargain like this one is a great way to protect your budget.

Member's Mark 22-Inch Gas Tabletop Griddle

Sam's Club price: $80 ($50 off) (available for shipping only)

Walmart price: $147

Talk about versatility. This gas tabletop griddle is perfect for cooking everything from pancakes to hamburgers. The pre-seasoned grilled surface offers 352 sq. in. of cooking space, two premium 304 stainless steel burners, and 24,000 BTUs of power for even heat distribution. It's compact, easy to take with you on the go, easy to set up and light, and easy to clean.

The Member's Mark 22-Inch Gas Tabletop Griddle is also currently available at a low price that will leave a little extra in your checking account.

Arlo Wire-Free Video Doorbell Bundle (Doorbell + Extra Battery)

Sam's Club price: $100 ($49 off)

Ebay price: $188

The Arlo Wire-Free Video Doorbell Bundle is more than a basic camera. It allows you to see anyone who comes to the door from head to toe, as well as see any packages on the ground. The expansive 180-degree diagonal viewing angle sets it apart from those cameras that only catch the upper portion of a visitor's body. You can watch live streaming video from a smartphone or tablet, speak to visitors with clear two-way audio, or respond with a pre-recorded reply when you're too busy to answer the door. Install the Arlo Wire-Free Video Doorbell without wires using the rechargeable battery, or hardwire it to existing wiring -- whichever works best for you.

Story continues

No video doorbell can prevent break-ins, but it would be foolish for a crook to break into a home once their face has been seen. It would be equally foolish for a porch pirate to steal packages delivered to your front door. Home protection is one small factor in protecting your belongings and, ultimately, protecting your personal finances.

Swann ActiveResponse™ Smart Mobile Personal Safety Alarm 2-Pack with Free SMS Alerts and Loud Siren

Sam's Club price: $40 ($20 off) (Max three per membership)

Swann price: $80

While we're on the subject of safety, take a look at this personal safety alarm. Measuring only 0.74" x 0.74" x 2.36", the ActiveResponse™ personal alarm is discreet yet powerful. If you find yourself in danger, pull the pin for a loud 110-decibel siren or push the button to alert your primary emergency contact of your location for free.

EverlyWell Food Sensitivity at Home Test

Sam's Club price: $150 (prices may vary in club and online)

Everlywell price: $199

Have you ever felt crummy after eating and wondered if you have an allergy or sensitivity to a particular food? The EverlyWell Food Sensitivity at Home Test works by measuring your body's immune response to 96 foods to help you figure out the types of food you should prioritize in a two-part elimination diet. Common culprits like dairy, gluten, wheat, and yeast are all among the foods tested.

Once you receive the test, you register it at the company's website and collect drops of blood by puncturing a finger (all supplies are included). Once you've done this, you mail the sample to a certified lab using prepaid shipping. You should receive digital results within days.

This test is not intended to take the place of allergy testing through your doctor's office, but can offer clarity regarding which foods are toughest for your body to handle.

The fun part of checking out Sam's monthly clearance items is learning more about products you've never heard of or considered buying. Given that Sam's Club offers everything from access to auto insurance to lightbulbs, you're never sure what you're going to find. If you find something you're interested in buying, though, don't wait too long. There's no guarantee there will be more once the current stock is sold.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Dana George has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sam's Club Clearance Deals You'll Kick Yourself for Missing was originally published by The Motley Fool