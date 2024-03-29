Is a Sam's Club Membership Worth It for Single People?





You've probably heard many people rave about having a warehouse club membership. Sam's Club is one popular warehouse club that sells bulk items to members at discounted prices. But if you live alone, you may wonder if investing in a Sam's Club membership is worthwhile. For some solo shoppers, the money they save is worth the annual membership fee. Find out what you need to know before you enroll as a member at your local Sam's Club.

A Sam's Club membership is worth it for some solo shoppers

Like with anything, no solution works for every person. We all have unique needs, and our shopping habits and preferences vary. With that in mind, some single shoppers may benefit from becoming Sam's Club members.

If you live alone and have the space to store bulk items, that's a plus. Sam's Club finds, like bulk meat that can be frozen, pre-made frozen foods, household cleaning essentials, and toiletries are a great option for single people. Unlike fresh produce, these items have a longer shelf life, allowing solo shoppers to get what they need while keeping more money in the bank.

Sam's Club provides other savings to shoppers. For example, you can get a discount on gas. A membership can be helpful if you drive often for work or personal reasons. Another way you can use a membership to save is by purchasing gift cards at a discount. You can buy gift cards for your favorite retailers or get them as presents for loved ones.

A Sam's Club membership is probably not worth it if…

When might a Sam's Club membership not be ideal for a single shopper? If they don't live near a club. You don't want to waste time and money driving to a faraway club. A membership is likely not ideal if your home has limited storage space. Not everything is sold in bulk, but many items are, so you don't want to clutter your house to get a deal.

A Sam's Club membership might also be a waste of money if you don't eat meat or frozen foods. Produce and refrigerator items may spoil too quickly if you don't have roommates or family to help you eat what you buy. Consider your needs and habits before you join.

Other ways to save without a Sam's Club card

If you're a single shopper who wants to save money, there are other options to explore beyond a Sam's Club membership. Here are a few ideas:

Buy store-brand items and sale items

You can save money on groceries and household essentials by buying store-brand items and sale items at local stores. Browsing the weekly sales flyer before you make your shopping list can help you spend less.

Plan smaller trips

When you get groceries infrequently, it can be easy to overspend and buy more than you need. By planning smaller trips to the grocery store, you may find you can save money and waste less food. It'll also encourage you to eat what you have before you buy more.

Invest in an online shopping subscription

Investing in Amazon Prime or Walmart+ may be worthwhile if you shop online frequently and want to save time and money. You can get discounts on everyday essentials at Walmart and Amazon without buying most items in bulk. Plus, you can benefit from free shipping perks, meaning you won't have to leave the house to shop. You'll pay $98 annually for a Walmart+ membership or $139 per year for Amazon Prime.

Are you looking for other ways to save money? Check out our personal finance resources.

