Sam's Club offers up to 70% discounts on new memberships through the weekend

A Sam's Club location in Asheville, North Carolina photographed in August of 2023.

If you have thought about joining Sam’s Club, the warehouse club retailer has a promotion – ahead of the holiday shopping season – that might seal the deal.

The wholesale retailer is letting new members get the standard Club membership for $15 for the first year, a savings of $35. If you are looking for some additional perks, Sam’s Club is also offering the Plus membership at a reduced rate: $55, down from the full price of $110. Both membership offers will be redeemable online or in stores until Oct. 15.

“We’re offering an incredible value with our October membership promotion by giving shoppers access to our Plus membership at its lowest price of the year just in time for the holiday shopping season,” said Scott Ludwig, Sam's Club vice president of membership said in the news release.

How can I get a reduced Sam’s Club membership?

There is still time for new members to opt into the Sam’s Club membership deal as long as you sign up for your membership in store or online by Oct. 15.

The application will ask for your name, email, phone number, and mailing address as well as contact information for your complimentary cardholder.

Here's where to sign up.

What’s the difference between Sam’s Club Plus and Club memberships?

The difference between the two memberships comes down to several extra perks like free shipping or curbside pickup, extra discounts, rewards, or an earlier shopping window, according to the Sam’s Club website.

Sam's Club Standard Membership

Membership regularly costs $50 per year, discounted to $15 to Oct. 15.

A complimentary card for another person in your household to shop at Sam’s Club is included.

Up to 8 people can be added to your account for $45 per person. Each person added will also have the ability to add a complimentary guest.

Member prices with new instant savings offers.

Able to opt into Scan & Go service, where you can pay using the app to skip the checkout line.

Sam's Club Plus Membership

Membership regularly costs $110 per year, discounted to $55 to Oct. 15.

A complimentary card for another person in your household to shop at Sam’s Club is included.

Up to 16 people can be added to your account for $45 a person. Each can also add a complimentary household member.

Free shipping/curbside pickup for most online items for primary and household/complimentary cardholders.

Extra optical and pharmacy discounts.

Get 2% back on qualifying purchases through Plus Rewards.

Earlier shopping windows.

Sam’s Club will also offer a statement credit if new plus or standard club members are approved for a Sam’s Club Credit Card and spend $30 on Sam’s Club merchandise during the membership promotion. Plus members will be offered a $50 statement credit, while standard club members receive $30.

