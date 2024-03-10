Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$39.16 following its latest full-year results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 29% toUS$0.54 per share. Revenues of US$937m did beat expectations by 2.0%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Samsara

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Samsara's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$1.19b in 2025. This reflects a sizeable 27% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 24% to US$0.40. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.16b and losses of US$0.41 per share in 2025. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target rose 16% to US$40.82, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Samsara at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$31.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Samsara's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 27% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 38% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Samsara is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Samsara going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Samsara , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.