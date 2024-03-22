Samsonite Said to Keep Buyout Option Open While Weighing Dual Listing

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International SA is keeping the possibility of a take-private deal open even as the luggage maker considers a dual listing in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has received early indications of interest in a potential takeover from several buyout firms, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Samsonite said Friday it is in the early stages of evaluating a second listing to increase liquidity and reach global investors.

A so-called dual track process is likely to follow over the next few months, which could help the board maximize value for its shareholders, the people said. While the US is the most likely venue for a second share sale, Europe could also be an option, they said. Any further takeover talks with prospective buyers would require access to due diligence and availability of financing from any potential bidder, the people said.

Global investment funds including Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. have shown preliminary interest in a potential takeover, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Others such as CVC Capital Partners and China-focused DCP Capital Partners have also been considering a deal, people familiar with the matter have said. Samsonite, which owns the American Tourister, Tumi and High Sierra brands, has been working with an adviser to help evaluate a potential takeover, the people have said.

Shares in Samsonite slid as much as 12% following the company’s announcement Friday, the biggest drop in more than two years.

In its statement Friday, Samsonite said the pursuit of a dual listing is at an early stage, and it didn’t mention any exchanges that it might be considering or the potential for a take-private deal.

A representative for Samsonite declined to comment on the potential dual track process, adding the company does not have anything else to add beyond what it said in the earlier statement.

Samsonite has been considering the possibility of a second listing in the US as a way to broaden its investor base, Bloomberg News reported last year.

The fragmented ownership of the luggage-maker, which has headquarters in Massachusetts and Luxembourg, may create some hurdles for any take-private deal as it would take only a few opponents to block a plan, people familiar with the matter have said.

The company, which raised about HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering in 2011, is one of several major consumer brands considering their options as a stock market slump weighs on valuations. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has fallen more than 40% over the past three years, while Samsonite has climbed 60% in that time.

Samsonite went public in the Asian financial hub when other Western brands such as L’Occitane International SA and Prada SpA were also looking to attract affluent customers in China. They’re now being buffeted by economic headwinds in the country, where a property market crash and high youth unemployment have weakened spending power of consumers who once splashed out on products from top foreign names.

The dual-listing plan reflects Samsonite’s China outlook and signals the likelihood of smaller gains in sales in Greater China, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Catherine Lim and Trini Tan said in a note. Its recovery in the region was slower than in Europe and North America last year, they said.

--With assistance from Manuel Baigorri.

