Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs are available for pre-order, starting at $3,500

Samsung has opened up pre-orders for many of its 2022 TVs and revealed when you'll be able to lock in an order for some of its other upcoming displays. The company is refreshing its Neo QLED sets this year with features such as refresh rates of up to 144Hz , 14-bit processing for enhanced brightness accuracy and AI-driven upscaling via the Neural Quantum Processor 8K.

Neo QLED QN800B 8K TVs are available to pre-order now at $3,500 for the 65-inch model, $4,700 for the 75-inch TV and $6,500 for the 85-inch version. Pre-orders for the QN900B-series TVs (which have thinner bezels and 144Hz output) will open on March 21st. Pricing hasn't been announced.

Like the 8K models, the Neo QLED 4K QN95B uses Mini-LEDs. It has a Neural Quantum Processor 4K and 144Hz refresh rate. Top-channel speakers are integrated with Object Tracking Sound with the aim of making whatever you're watching feel more immersive. Pre-orders will open on May 23rd.

Samsung 2022 The Frame Matte Display

Depending on your preferred screen size, you won't have to wait quite as long as that to get your hands on a 2022 version of The Frame. It also has new top speakers and comes with Samsung's solar-powered remote . There's also a matte finish that's said to give the appearance of texture to art that you display on the Frame while minimizing glare.

The 43”, 50”, 65” and 75” models are available to pre-order now, starting at $1,000 . Samsung will open pre-orders for the 32-inch, 55-inch and 85-inch sizes soon.

Samsung S95B OLED TV

In addition, Samsung announced the S95B OLED TV. Features include the Tizen platform, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Object Tracking Sound and QSymphony- with Dolby Atmos. Samsung says it includes an OLED brightness booster and perceptional color mapping as well. It's available to pre-order now in 55-inch and 65" formats, starting at $2,400.