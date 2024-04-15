Samsung to Get Up to $6.4 Billion in US Grants for Chip Plants

Alicia Diaz, Mackenzie Hawkins and Yoolim Lee
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to award Samsung Electronics Co. as much as $6.4 billion in grants to increase chip production in Texas, as part of US efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Korean company plans to invest more than $40 billion overall, including in two foundry fabrication sites that will produce 4-nanometer and 2nm logic chips — one generation beyond the current state of the art. The massive project will encompass a research and development site, and an advanced chip packaging facility in Taylor, Texas, that will help produce high bandwidth memory chips, which are critical for artificial intelligence applications.

The award will also be used to expand Samsung’s existing chipmaking facility in Austin, Texas, which will support US aerospace, defense and automotive industries, the Commerce Department said in a statement. The city of Taylor is just outside Austin.

It’s the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar awards by the Biden administration, which is using the 2022 Chips and Science Act to revitalize American chipmaking after decades of production shifting to Asia. Another goal is to counter the technological rise of China, which is building up its own semiconductor industry.

Samsung opted not to tap loans or loan guarantees under the Chips Act, unlike Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., both of which are also set to receive multibillion dollar grants. Samsung’s project is expected to benefit from an investment tax credit, which US officials said is likely to cover as much as 25% of qualified capital expenditures.

The Samsung award is part of President Joe Biden’s plans “to bring the manufacture of leading-edge semiconductors back to the United States,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters.

The Taylor project adds to a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Texas, including tens of billions of dollars of additional investment from Texas Instruments Inc. in its home state and Samsung’s existing factory in Austin.

One of the fabs in Taylor is expected to start production in 2026 and the other will begin in 2027, according to a senior administration official. The company originally said the Taylor plant would begin production in the second half of 2024.

The investment is expected to create at least 17,000 construction jobs and more than 4,500 manufacturing jobs, according to Raimondo. It will contribute to local job creation as supply chains move closer to service the new facilities. US officials said $40 million will be dedicated to workforce funding and development.

The Austin expansion will boost output of some of the world’s most advanced semiconductor technologies, powering a range of industries including defense, aerospace and autos, Raimondo said. Samsung is the leading producer of memory chips, which store data on smartphones and computers, and it’s expanding into the foundry business, or producing chips that are designed by customers.

The facility for packaging — the combining and connecting of semiconductors — will use an advanced technique known as 2.5D packaging, also important for artificial intelligence.

The award will further Samsung’s competitive edge with rival chipmakers that have also received US investments. TSMC announced that it will manufacture 2nm technology at an expanded facility in Phoenix. Samsung’s hometown rival, SK Hynix Inc., also plans to build an advanced packaging facility in Indiana.

The Chips Act — which set aside $39 billion in grants plus $75 billion in loans and guarantees — has spurred more than $200 billion in private semiconductor investments. Intel snagged almost $20 billion in grants and loans. TSMC, the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., got $11.6 billion.

The announcement will set off a months-long due diligence period during which Samsung and the Commerce Department will hammer out final terms. The money will then be disbursed as the project hits key construction and production milestones, with the potential for clawbacks if the firm falls short of its promises.

(Updates to detail overall scope of the project)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration agrees to provide $6.4 billion to Samsung for making computer chips in Texas

    The Biden administration has reached an agreement to provide up to $6.4 billion in direct funding for Samsung Electronics to develop a computer chip manufacturing and research cluster in Texas. The funding announced Monday by the Commerce Department is part of a total investment in the cluster that, with private money, is expected to exceed $40 billion. The government support comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022 with the goal of reviving the production of advanced computer chips domestically.

  • Samsung Overtakes Apple as Smartphone Leader, IDC Says

    Samsung Electronics has overtaken Apple as the top smartphone provider, while Chinese companies took a bigger slice of the global market, according to research firm International Data Corporation.

  • Metals Whipsawed as Sanctions on New Russian Supplies Rattle LME

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum surged by a record before erasing most of its gains on the London Metal Exchange, as traders responded to new US and UK sanctions that ban deliveries of Russian supplies produced since Friday. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its

  • Indian IT Firms’ Outlook Seen Brighter After TCS Earnings Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With IranInfosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd.’s commenta

  • Five things China economists are watching to see if rebound is real

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-largest economy started the year on solid footing, as China’s factories revved up. Analysts warn that growth will be tough to maintain without broader improvement.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $13,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks.

    The average yield from these stocks is more than five times the market average.

  • JPMorgan strategists say earnings unlikely to boost lofty stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t bank on an upbeat corporate earnings season to drive equities higher as much of the optimism is already priced in following the record-breaking rally this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Ph

  • IRS says beats US tax filing season service goals, needs funding sustained

    The Internal Revenue Service started tax filing deadline day on Monday by announcing that it had exceeded its goals for speeding assistance to taxpayers and cutting phone hold times to three minutes, and underscoring the need for Congress to maintain adequate funding for the tax agency. THE TAKE: The IRS is completing its second tax return filing season with increased funding from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which initially provided $80 billion in funding over 10 years to modernize the agency, improve taxpayer services and boost enforcement.

  • Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 2 Supercharged Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

    Select Wall Street billionaires were selling Nvidia during the fourth quarter, while buying shares of Amazon and Palantir Technologies.

  • Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in the remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it hard to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, and there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.