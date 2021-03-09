U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,886.77
    +65.42 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,056.54
    +254.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,001.39
    +392.23 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.72
    +43.73 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.58
    -0.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.50
    +33.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.76 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0470 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8190
    -0.0820 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,280.55
    +3,242.40 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.46
    +6.19 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,735.00
    +15.87 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Samsung's 980 NVMe SSD boasts high performance with a tradeoff

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung has finally introduced a 980 SSD that isn't part of the high-priced Pro line, and it's mostly good news for performance-minded PC users — with a caveat. The company's new base level 980 NVMe drive is billed as a significant upgrade over the long-serving 970 Evo with similar sequential read speeds (up to 3,500MB/s), but faster writes (up to 3,000MB/s versus 2,500MB/s), and more sustained performance through a larger buffer. It even promises 36 percent lower power consumption, 54 percent greater power efficiency and improved cooling that should prevent overheating. It may be a better fit for laptops as a result.

However, Samsung is also ditching built-in DRAM on the plain 980, joining the ranks of lower-cost SSDs. It's promising speeds "identical" to faster DRAM-equipped drives in part by using Host Memory Buffer technology to directly access system RAM, but it's clear this is a tradeoff to keep prices down and compete with lower-end SSDs.

Those prices are low, thankfully. Samsung is selling the 980 starting at $50 for a 250GB model, $70 for 500GB and $130 for 1TB (there's no 2TB edition, at least not yet). That compares favorably to Samsung's current prices for the 970 Evo line, where a 500GB model normally costs $80 and a 1TB drive will cost you $160. It's certainly lower than the 970 Evo's launch-era prices, when even the 250GB drive started at $120. The 980 may be worthwhile for the price, then, even if it's not the uniform upgrade you might have hoped for.

Recommended Stories

  • Nothing's wireless earbud design was inspired by a smoking pipe

    Nothing's first product was inspired by a smoking pipe. Huh?

  • Bethesda is now officially part of Xbox

    Some new games 'will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,' according to Phil Spencer.

  • Kia shows off the EV6, the first vehicle based on its new electric platform

    Kia has given us a shadowy look at its soon-to-be-launched electric vehicle, the EV6, which is the automaker's first model based on the E-GMP platform.

  • Nintendo knocks 35 percent off Switch games for 'Mar10 Day'

    Mar10 Day deals for Nintendo Switch include 35 percent off select Mario games.

  • The Audi Q4 e-tron's augmented HUD beams driving info onto the windshield

    Audi’s upcoming Q4 e-tron compact crossover EV will have a few new tricks, -- specifically, a slick, augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) able to display critical driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

  • Tesla is building a 100MW energy storage project in Texas

    In Angleton, a town of nearly 20,000 located 40 miles south of Houston, Tesla subsidiary Gambit Energy Storage is installing the company’s modular Megapacks.

  • Insta360's upgraded Go 2 action cam will have a 'Minions Edition'

    Insta360 Go 2 is a thumb-sized action cam bundled with several handy accessories, and it no longer has a time limit for normal video recording.

  • Tag Heuer's Connected watch now has its own wellness app

    Tag Heuer has unveiled its own wellness app app to make its devices more useful (and exclusive).

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • Smithsonian obtains vial from 1st US COVID-19 vaccine dose

    The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has acquired the vial that contained the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States as part of its plans to document the global pandemic and “this extraordinary period we were going through.” Associated Press journalists were given an exclusive backstage look at the newly obtained materials, which include vials, special shipping equipment and the medical scrubs and ID badge of the New York City nurse who was America's first coronavirus vaccine recipient. “We wanted objects that would tell the full story,” said Anthea M. Hartig, the museum’s director.

  • The best budget robot vacuums you can buy

    Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Intel is working with DARPA on advanced cloud encryption

    They'll try to speed up compute times in the field of fully homomorphic encryption.

  • Cult classic movie 'Turbo Kid' is getting a video game adaptation

    Outerminds is making a Metroidvania based on the gory homage to Saturday morning cartoons.

  • Remote Siberian data center reaps rewards of bitcoin rally

    Four thousand kilometres from Moscow near the shores of the Angara River, a Russian firm operating a vast data centre run on cheap local hydroelectric power is reaping the rewards of bitcoin's surging prices and plans to double its power output this year. BitRiver hosts equipment at its flagship 100-megawatt data centre in the city of Bratsk, along with other smaller sites, for foreign miners of the cryptocurrency from the United States, Europe and Japan who want to harness the region's cheap energy. The company could already be responsible for as much as 2% of global bitcoin mining, Chief Executive Igor Runets estimated, but added precise figures in the sector were hard to come by.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound after Nasdaq slides into correction

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of financial market.The token rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $54,400 as of 10:29 a.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“Bitcoin is unlikely to be a great ‘flight to safety’ play going further,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday. “Instead, we feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play. Therefore, if we see a deeper decline in the stock market, then we think that Bitcoin will likely see a decent decline.”Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well...and thus if the SPX starts to roll-over in the same way the Nasdaq has recently, Bitcoin will finally decline in a material way as well,” Maley said.Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management. NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”The narrative that longer-term investors such as family offices, insurers and corporate treasurers are adding exposure to tokens is controversial but gaining traction. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.In recent days, oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke came out in favor of Bitcoin and Rokke’s Aker ASA is setting up a new business to tap into its potential.“Bit­coin may still go to zero. But it can also become the core of a new monetary ­architecture,” Rokke, Norway’s second-richest person with an estimated $5.4 billion net worth, wrote in a shareholder letter. He says it’s not inconceivable that one Bit­coin could one day “be worth mil­lions of dollars.”Billionaire Rokke Bets Bitcoin Will Be on Right Side of HistoryFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.